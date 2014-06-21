FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Treasury Markets
June 22, 2014

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Yasiel Puig came out of Friday night’s game in the middle of the eighth inning with what was called a “mild left hip muscle strain.” Puig drove in two runs earlier in the game with an infield single, giving him 14 career RBIs against the Padres. That equals his highest total against a major league team.

3B Juan Uribe, who has been on the disabled list since May 21 with a right hamstring strain, started his rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday.

RHP Dan Haren allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings Friday night. He has 15 straight starts of at least five innings pitched with four earned runs or less allowed. That is the longest such streak in Dodgers history by a starting pitcher to start a season. He is 6-4 with a 3.69 earned run average in 17 career starts against the Padres.

