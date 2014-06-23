2B Dee Gordon was 3-for-11 in the three games against the Padres with three walks, two steals, a triple, an RBI and four runs scored.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu held the Padres to one run on four hits over six innings Sunday after retiring the first nine hitters he faced. Ryu is 2-0 with a 0.94 earned run average with 15 strikeouts over 19 1/3 innings in three career starts against the Padres. Ryu is 5-1 with a 1.62 ERA in eight road starts this season and entered Sunday’s game with the third-lowest road ERA in the National League.

3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went 2-for-4 Sunday, making him 4-for-11 through three rehab games for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Manager Don Mattingly said Uribe would get a few more minor league at-bats before rejoining the Dodgers.

SS Hanley Ramirez was 2-for-4 with a run scored Sunday to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games. He is hitting .375 (12-for-32) during the hitting streak with three doubles, a homer, six RBIs and seven runs scored. He also stole his 10th base of the season Sunday as he raced around the bases on a single, a steal, a wild pitch and a throwing error. Ramirez has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 15-for-42 (.357) with three doubles, two homers and nine RBIs.

LF Matt Kemp had a third straight 1-for-4 game Sunday against the Padres to extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games. Kemp has hit .410 (16-for-39) since with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs since June 12.