June 25, 2014 / 3:42 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jamey Wright pitched 1 1/3 innings to surpass the 2,000-inning mark for his career, the 17th active pitcher to reach that milestone. Wright, 39, was a 1993 first-round pick of the Rockies. He has pitched in the majors for the Rockies, Brewers, Cardinals, Royals, Giants, Rangers, Indians, Mariners, Rays and Dodgers. “Right now, I don’t worry about roles,” Wright said. “I love to be out there. I love to pitch in any situation whether we’re up or down, whether it’s my third or fourth day in a row. I just love to compete, and hopefully I get to do it for a few more years.”

DH Hanley Ramirez stroked a two-run double in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He is 13-for-36 (.361) with a home run, four doubles and eight RBIs in the streak.

LF Matt Kemp singled in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He is hitting .396 with two home runs and 10 RBIs since June 12.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will attempt to do a Johnny Vander Meer impersonation on Tuesday night when he faces the Royals. Kershaw threw a no-hitter Wednesday against the Rockies. Vander Meer is the only pitcher in major league history to throw consecutive no-hitters, June 11 and 15, 1938, for the Reds. Kershaw, a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner, however, should beware. Three of the Royals’ past four victories came against former Cy Young winners -- Zack Greinke, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
