June 26, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Kenley Jansen logged his 23rd save in his 26th opportunity. He got the first out on a comebacker and struck out C Salvador Perez and 2B Omar Infante to preserve the 2-0 victory over the Royals. He has struck out 55 in 32 2/3 innings this season.

3B Justin Turner led off the game with a triple and scored the first run. It was his first triple since Aug. 18, 2013 against the Padres. It was the first leadoff triple of his career.

DH Yasiel Puig legged out an infield single in the first. He is hitting .432 on the road against American League foes in the past two seasons.

LHP Clayton Kershaw extended his scoreless streak to 21 innings with eight shutout innings against the Royals. He has a 0.97 ERA in winning his past five starts, allowing four earned runs in 37 innings. “He’s as good as advertised, that’s for sure, every bit of it,” said Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, who had two hits off Kershaw. He has struck out 23 in his past two starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
