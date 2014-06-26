1B Clint Robinson had his contract purchased by the Dodgers from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, and he joined the team in Kansas City, where he had a brief stint with the Royals in 2012.

OF Joc Pederson, the Dodgers’ top prospect, is expected to miss at least 10 days for Triple-A Albuquerque after a MRI revealed a Grade 1 right shoulder separation. Pederson was injured in the first inning Tuesday while attempting to make a diving catch against Iowa. Pederson, 22, is hitting .319 with 17 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 74 games.

3B Juan Uribe, who went on the disabled list May 20 with a right hamstring injury, likely will be activated Thursday when the Dodgers open a homestand against the Cardinals. Uribe hit .316 in five rehab games with high Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

SS Hanley Ramirez, who possesses a 10-game hitting streak, did not play for the second straight night because of a sore right shoulder. He will be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday in Los Angeles, with an MRI exam likely.

RHP Brian Wilson logged his first save since April 12, 2012, which was his final appearance with the Giants. RHP Kenley Jansen, who has logged 23 saves, was unavailable after pitching in four of the past five games, including Tuesday night. Wilson threw a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Dodgers’ 5-4 win over the Royals.

OF/INF Jamie Romak was designated for assignment by the Dodgers to make roster space for 1B Clint Robinson, who was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque. Romak hit .048 with one extra-base hit and three RBIs in 15 games for Los Angeles.