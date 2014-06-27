RHP Josh Beckett tossed four-hit ball over seven scoreless innings in Thursday’s 1-0 win over the Cardinals. He struck out four and walked two on 107 pitches (69 strikes). “I knew it was going to be tough, but our defense really picked me up today,” said Beckett, who extended his streak of shutout innings to 14. Beckett was relieved by Brian Wilson (1-2), who pitched a clean eighth. Closer Kenley Jansen allowed a hit in the ninth before retiring shortstop Jhonny Peralta on a fly ball to center for his 24th save. “It’s a different style from what we’ve seen from (Beckett) in the past,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “A lot like Adam (Wainwright). Good curveball, he kept guys off balance. A little cut (fastball) and making his fastball pitches when he needed to. That’s as well as I’ve seen him use his breaking ball. He located. We had a couple of chances, but not many.”

OF Carl Crawford resumed running drills and “seemed to be back on track” in his recovery from a left ankle sprain, manager Don Mattingly said Thursday. Crawford is rehabbing at the Dodgers’ facilities in Arizona. Crawford has missed 28 games. There is no timetable for his return.

3B Juan Uribe returned to the lineup Thursday after missing 34 games with a right hamstring strain and scored the winning run. Uribe came home on Justin Turner’s RBI single with one out in the eighth inning in the Dodgers’ 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.

SS Hanley Ramirez did not start for the third consecutive game because of irritation in the AC joint of his right shoulder. Ramirez is listed as day-to-day.

RHP Chad Billingsley underwent season-ending elbow surgery Tuesday. Dodgers club physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure on Billingsley, who was attempting a comeback from Tommy John surgery in 2013 when he suffered the setback recently. Billingsley is expected to be sidelined from six to nine months.

INF Carlos Triunfel was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room for 3B Juan Uribe. Triunfel batted .286 with a home run and one RBI in seven at-bats.