2B Dee Gordon went 3-for-4 and drove in the club’s only run. Gordon is batting .429 with six runs, two triples and three RBIs in the last eight games. He has hit safely in seven of the last eight outings.

1B Clint Robinson made his Dodgers debut as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of Friday’s setback to the St. Louis Cardinals. Robinson, whose contract was selected Wednesday by the Dodgers from Triple-A Albuquerque, grounded out.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed three runs and nine hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in seven innings on 101 pitches (69 strikes) in Friday night’s 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Ryu (9-4) had a string of 17 1/3 innings of not allowing an earned run by the Cardinals snapped when C Yadier Molina homered in the fourth inning.

SS Hanley Ramirez didn’t start for the fourth consecutive game. Ramirez has suffered from irritation in the AC joint of his right shoulder. He performed fielding and hitting drills before the game. Manager Don Mattingly said he doesn’t anticipate Ramirez going on the 15-day disabled list. “I feel like he’s getting closer,” Mattingly said.