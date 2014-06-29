FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
June 29, 2014 / 11:22 PM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Zack Greinke dominated the St. Louis Cardinals again. Greinke (10-4) struck out 10 and walked none, limiting the Cardinals to a run and four hits in seven innings. The Dodgers’ right-hander is 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA in his last six starts against the Cardinals (44-38), who have dropped two of three in L.A.

SS Hanley Ramirez returned after missing four games with a sore right shoulder, but he left with tightness in his left calf. Ramirez’s status for Sunday’s game is unknown.

LHP Scott Elbert will work a rehab game Tuesday at Triple-A Albuquerque. Elbert missed the 2013 season after undergoing three surgeries on his left elbow.

INF/OF Jamie Romak, who was designated for assignment on Wednesday, was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque. Romak hit .056 in 18 at-bats with the Dodgers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.