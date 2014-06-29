RHP Zack Greinke dominated the St. Louis Cardinals again. Greinke (10-4) struck out 10 and walked none, limiting the Cardinals to a run and four hits in seven innings. The Dodgers’ right-hander is 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA in his last six starts against the Cardinals (44-38), who have dropped two of three in L.A.

SS Hanley Ramirez returned after missing four games with a sore right shoulder, but he left with tightness in his left calf. Ramirez’s status for Sunday’s game is unknown.

LHP Scott Elbert will work a rehab game Tuesday at Triple-A Albuquerque. Elbert missed the 2013 season after undergoing three surgeries on his left elbow.

INF/OF Jamie Romak, who was designated for assignment on Wednesday, was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque. Romak hit .056 in 18 at-bats with the Dodgers.