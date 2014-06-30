FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Hanley Ramirez did not play Sunday and is listed as day-to-day with a strained left calf. Ramirez left in the second inning of Saturday’s 9-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a late addition to the lineup Saturday after missing four consecutive games with a sore right shoulder.

LHP Clayton Kershaw struck out 13 in a five-hit shutout, leading the Dodgers to a 6-0 romp over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Kershaw’s latest outing capped a dominating run in June, when he won all six of his starts with a 0.82 ERA. “That’s a good team, obviously. I’ve had some good games and had some bad games against them, too,” Kershaw said. “For me, it’s just a matter of trying to think along with those guys. They’re all veteran hitters over there and they all have really good game plans and they don’t really ever stray from it. Just being aggressive and at the same time trying to take advantage of some of the weaknesses.”

INF Carlos Triunfel was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill Justin Turner’s roster spot. Triunfel was optioned to Albuquerque only three days ago after 3B Juan Uribe was activated.

