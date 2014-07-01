PH Clint Robinson’s first major league hit was the game-winner Monday in the Dodgers’ 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians. He was called up from the minors Wednesday. “Man, that feels good,” said Robinson, a first baseman whose only other trip to the big leagues was for four games with the Kansas City Royals in 2012. “It put us in a position to win the ballgame. It was awesome. The crowd cheering and all the teammates fist-pumping and all that kind of stuff. It was great.”

1B Adrian Gonzalez is turning into a shift buster. For the second consecutive game, Gonzalez hit the ball to the left side of the diamond, where no defenders were available since they were shifted to the right of the left-handed-hitting slugger. Gonzalez dropped a single to shallow left again the Cleveland Indians in Monday night’s 1-0 victory by the Dodgers. On Sunday, he dropped a bunt down the third base line for a hit against the St. Louis Cardinals.

RHP Dan Haren (8-4) threw one-hit, shutout ball over seven innings, striking out five and walking one Monday in a 1-0 win over the Indians. He retired the final 13 batters he faced. The lone hit Haren allowed was an infield single to CF Michael Bourn in the third inning, which first base umpire Adrian Johnson initially ruled an out before a replay review requested by Cleveland manager Terry Francona overturned the call. “I thought Haren pitched really well,” Francona said. “Threw a lot of strikes and stayed out of the middle of the plate the entire game. He threw enough cutters in to where he broke a couple of bats or jammed us and got us to thinking. I didn’t see a whole lot of mistakes he made.”

SS Hanley Ramirez pinch-hit in the seventh inning Monday during the Dodgers’ 1-0 win by the Dodgers over the Cleveland Indians, and he was intentionally walked. It was his first appearance since Saturday, when he left the game in the second inning with a strained left calf.

LF Matt Kemp, who went 1-for-4 with a double Monday night, led the club in hits (32), doubles (eight), home runs (three) and RBIs (16) in June. Kemp batted .317 for the month, hitting safely in 16 of the last 18 June games. It was a major improvement for Kemp, who was platooning in left with Carl Crawford before Crawford went down with a sprained ankle in May.