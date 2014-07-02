RHP Josh Beckett had his string of 14 scoreless innings end in the first inning. Beckett (5-5) allowed five runs on six hits in five innings Tuesday in the Dodgers’ 10-3 loss to the Indians. He struck out five and walked one.

LF Carl Crawford could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque this weekend. Crawford has been running the bases and hitting at the Dodgers’ facilities in Arizona. He landed on the disabled list May 28 with a left ankle sprain.

INF Chone Figgins isn’t close to returning from a strained quad that has sidelined him for the past two weeks. Figgins performed fielding and hitting drills the past two days.

1B Adrian Gonzalez hit his team-leading 14th home run Tuesday, smacking an 0-1 pitch off Cleveland RHP Justin Masterson into the pavilion in left field in the first inning. Gonzalez has been up and down this season, but he appears to be on the upswing, batting .324 with two home runs and seven RBIs in his past nine games.

SS Hanley Ramirez didn’t start for the third straight game as he recovers from a strained left calf. Ramirez, though, struck out as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning, the second straight night he has appeared off the bench. “We do expect him to be able to play again before we get to the All-Star break,” manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s getting better every day, but we’re still going to be cautious with him.”