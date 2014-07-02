FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 2, 2014 / 11:07 PM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Josh Beckett had his string of 14 scoreless innings end in the first inning. Beckett (5-5) allowed five runs on six hits in five innings Tuesday in the Dodgers’ 10-3 loss to the Indians. He struck out five and walked one.

LF Carl Crawford could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque this weekend. Crawford has been running the bases and hitting at the Dodgers’ facilities in Arizona. He landed on the disabled list May 28 with a left ankle sprain.

INF Chone Figgins isn’t close to returning from a strained quad that has sidelined him for the past two weeks. Figgins performed fielding and hitting drills the past two days.

1B Adrian Gonzalez hit his team-leading 14th home run Tuesday, smacking an 0-1 pitch off Cleveland RHP Justin Masterson into the pavilion in left field in the first inning. Gonzalez has been up and down this season, but he appears to be on the upswing, batting .324 with two home runs and seven RBIs in his past nine games.

SS Hanley Ramirez didn’t start for the third straight game as he recovers from a strained left calf. Ramirez, though, struck out as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning, the second straight night he has appeared off the bench. “We do expect him to be able to play again before we get to the All-Star break,” manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s getting better every day, but we’re still going to be cautious with him.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.