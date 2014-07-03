OF/1B Scott Van Slyke hit his seventh home run of the season. That ties his output for 2013.

RF Yasiel Puig wasn’t in the starting lineup Wednesday, but came in as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. Scott Van Slyke got the start in right field. “He’s been looking tired,” manager Don Mattingly said of Puig.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu struck out eight and walked none, allowing two runs and seven hits in seven innings, but didn’t factor into the decision. “He’s got a good change-up,” said Cleveland right fielder Ryan Raburn, who hit a two-run homer off Ryu in Wednesday’s 5-4 victory by the Indians. “He throws all four of his pitches for strikes. We were able to just battle him. We were only able to scrape two runs, but to get those two were good enough. He’s a good pitcher.”

1B Adrian Gonzalez didn’t start because of sore neck but entered the game in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter. Gonzalez is expected to return to the starting lineup Thursday when the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies. Clint Robinson got the starting nod at first place.

3B Juan Uribe was held out of the starting lineup for “maintenance” purposes until a pinch-hitting appearance late in Wednesday’s game. The 35-year-old Uribe, who returned to the lineup almost a week ago after missing 34 games with strained right hamstring, will probably be rested once per week until manager Don Mattingly is convinced Uribe is past his hamstring issues.

SS Hanley Ramirez could be headed to a stint on the 15-day disabled list. Ramirez missed his fourth start in a row Wednesday in the Dodgers’ series finale loss to the Cleveland Indians. Ramirez has been hurting with a strained left calf, but has managed to pinch hitter in the last three games, including Wednesday, when he drew a walk in the ninth inning. Ramirez also has been ailing with a sore right shoulder.