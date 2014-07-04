RF Yasiel Puig entered Thursday without hitting a home run in 125 at-bats since May 28. Nonetheless, Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki said he would talk to Puig about participating in the All-Star Home Run Derby. Tulowitzki is captain of the NL team. “He’s on the list,” Tulowitzki said. “He’s someone that has a good chance. I‘m not going to sit here and say he’s one of the guys I‘m going to select, but he’s right up there with the top.”

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and began his second stint with the Dodgers this season. They recalled him from Albuquerque on May 21and optioned him there June 6. In six games with the Dodgers, Arruebarrena has hit .308 (4-for-13) with one RBI. In 45 games this season at Double-A Chattanooga and Albuquerque, Arruebarrena is hitting a combined .271 with one homer and 14 RBIs.

RHP Zack Greinke allowed two runs, one earned, in eight innings and tied St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright for the National League lead in wins with his 11th victory. It was the second time this season Greinke has pitched eight innings, the other coming on May 16 at Arizona. The Dodgers are 33-13 in Greinke’s starts since he joined the club in 2013.

3B Juan Uribe went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI for his first multi-hit game since returning from the disabled list June 26. He had 12 multi-hit games in 40 games before going on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain May 21 and missing 34 games. Uribe drove in the winning runs with a ninth-inning single. It was his 15th career go-ahead RBI in the ninth inning or later and first since June 15, 2013, at Pittsburgh.

INF Carlos Triunfel was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. He went 2-for-13 (.154) with one homer and one RBI in 13 games for the Dodgers. They claimed him on waivers from Seattle on April 2 and optioned him to Albuquerque. The Dodgers recalled Triunfel on April 27 and optioned him two days later to Albuquerque. He was recalled again June 14, optioned on June 26 and recalled June 29. In 52 games at Albuquerque, Triunfel is hitting .210 with one homer and 14 RBI. Triunfel had a poor game on defense Wednesday, and infielder Miguel Rojas suffered a minor injury to his throwing hand, leading the Dodgers to recall infielder Erisbel Arruebarrena. Triunfel made an error, dropped a potental double-play relay and wasn’t ready for an outfield throw during Cleveland’s game-winning rally in the eighth.