2B Dee Gordon went 3-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored. He bunted for a single in the first and then had two other singles on swinging bunts in the fifth when the Dodgers scored five runs and sent 11 batters to the plate. It was Gordon’s 12th game with three or more hits this season and gave him 10 career games with at least three hits and two or more runs scored. Gordon also stole his 41st base, the most by a Dodger before the All-Star break since Maury Wills had 55 stolen bases in 1965.

LF Scott Van Slyke hit a three-run homer with two out in the fifth that gave the Dodgers a 6-0 lead. It was his eighth homer of the season and the first of his career against the Rockies. Six of Van Slyke’s eight homers this season have come on the road. He finished with three RBIs, giving him three career games with at least three RBIs and two this season. He had four RBIs on June 9 at Cincinnati.

RF Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer in the first, his 12th of the season. It was his first homer in 138 plate appearances since he last homered May 28 against Cincinnati. The homer was the second of Puig’s career at Coors Field and ended his career-high 33-game homerless streak. Speaking through a translator, Puig said, “I was hitting the ball well in Kansas City, but the stadium’s too big. I need to go to the gym, because I don’t have enough power. I don’t need home runs. I need hits.”

SS Hanley Ramirez was hit with a Jair Jurrjens pitch on the left wrist with a pitch in the fifth inning. He stayed in the game but didn’t take the field in the bottom of the inning. Manager Don Mattingly said Ramirez was fine and would play Saturday. Originally, Mattingly said he had planned to give Ramirez a day off Saturday but having him play just four innings in the field on Friday changed Mattingly’s mind.

LHP Clayton Kershaw pitched eight shutout innings, extending his scoreless streak to 36 consecutive innings, the third longest in Los Angeles history. Ahead of him are Orel Hershiser (59 straight scoreless innings in 1988) and Don Drysdale (58 in 1968).