OF Scott Van Slyke has been playing against left-handed pitchers, but wasn’t in the lineup against LHP Jorge De La Rosa, despite hitting a three-run home run Friday night against RHP Jair Jurrjens. Mattingly cited Van Slyke’s history against De La Rosa, 0-for-12 with four strikeouts, but said that Van Slyke would be in the lineup Sunday against LHP Yohan Flande.

LF Carl Crawford (left ankle sprain) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Saturday night with Triple-A Albuquerque and play six innings in the field. He has been sidelined since late May. The Dodgers have an abundance of outfielders, but manager Don Mattingly said he is “not that worried” about any disruption Crawford’s return could cause.

RHP Dan Haren allowed a season-high eight runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. It was his first loss since June 3 against the White Sox. In five subsequent starts before facing the Rockies, Haren had gone 3-0 with a 3.77 ERA. He struck out a season-high eight batters and did not issue a walk.

LHP Scott Elbert (left elbow surgery) had his rehab assignment put on hold because of left big toe soreness that developed after he made back-to-back appearances Wednesday and Thursday. Elbert is coming back from Tommy John surgery on June 7, 2013, and the Dodgers did not want to take a chance of Elbert’s toe causing him to alter his mechanics and possibly injuring his arm.