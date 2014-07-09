RF Yasiel Puig will get a chance to showcase his power skills to a national audience on Monday when he participates in the annual All-Star Home Run Derby. Puig, also an All-Star starter, has hit 12 home runs this season after going deep 19 times as a rookie. He went 0-for-3 with a run scored against Detroit on Tuesday.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was knocked out in the third inning of his start on Tuesday at Detroit. Ryu allowed a season-high seven earned runs and 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings while squandering a five-run lead. He had given up three or fewer runs in eight of his previous nine outings. Manager Don Mattingly said Ryu was fine physically. “Just one of those nights,” he said.

RHP Pedro Baez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday and pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Baez had one previous stint with the Dodgers this season, allowing two runs in one inning against Washington on May 5 in his major league debut. He started the season at Double-A Chattanooga, where he made six saves, before posting a 4.50 ERA in 17 appearances with the Isotopes. He’ll be used in long relief. “He’s a guy who gives us some length,” manager Don Mattingly said.

RHP Josh Beckett was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 7, with a left hip impingement. Beckett had been experiencing hip pain and aggravated it while running the bases against Colorado on Sunday. Beckett, who is 6-5 with a 2.26 ERA, had an MRI and received a cortisone shot. He started the season on the DL with a right thumb contusion but missed only one start.

LF Carl Crawford had two hits and also reached on catcher’s interference for Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday while playing six innings. He’s 5-for-11 with two triples on his rehab assignment. Crawford, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 27 with a left ankle sprain, will rejoin the team in Los Angeles on Thursday and be reevaluated. Crawford could be activated for the weekend series against San Diego.

RHP Zack Greinke faces a familiar opponent when he starts against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. He has made 27 career appearances against them, mostly during his American League career with Kansas City, and has a 13-6 record with a 2.74 ERA. Greinke has been very effective in Detroit’s Comerica Park, posting an 8-4 record and 2.62 ERA in 15 appearances. Greinke is currently pitching at the top of his game, allowing just one earned run in his last two starts while recording 18 strikeouts.