RHP Javy Guerra was trying to pick up his first American League save (after 29 in the NL) but failed to close it down for LHP Chris Sale. “Put that one all one me. I gotta go out there and shut that door,” he said after allowing the tying and winning runs to score in the ninth inning. “I gotta be better. Tomorrow’s another day, but I gotta look back at this one.”

RF Yasiel Puig had an eventful afternoon at Comerica Park on Wednesday. He had a pair of extra-base hits but also committed a major blunder in the opening inning after a one-out triple. Puig wandered off the bag after Tigers SS Eugenio Suarez, who was playing in, fielded a Hanley Ramirez chopper. Puig was tagged out on the play and the Dodgers didn’t score. Puig also hit into a double play with two runners on in the third.

SS Miguel Rojas smacked his first career home run, a solo shot, against Detroit’s Max Scherzer on Wednesday. Rojas pulled a fastball over the left-center field fence for the Dodgers’ only run of the game. Rojas, who snapped an 0-for-9 streak with the long ball, hit four home runs for Triple-A Albuquerque this season before he was promoted in early June.

OF Carl Crawford completed a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. He batted .455 with two triples, then returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday for an evaluation. The left fielder, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 27 with a left ankle sprain, is expected to be activated for the weekend series against San Diego.

RHP Zack Greinke suffered his fifth loss of the season Wednesday despite a quality outing in which he allowed three runs and struck out eight in seven innings. He gave up two first-inning runs to Detroit, then settled down. He retired the last nine batters he faced in his last start before the All-Star game, including five strikeouts. Greinke heads into the break with a 2.73 ERA.

LF Matt Kemp went hitless in four at-bats Wednesday, including three strikeouts. Kemp had three hits in Tuesday’s opener at Detroit and was hitting .336 since June 6 prior to be silenced by the Tigers’ Max Scherzer and Joe Nathan. Kemp has played well enough recently than manager Don Mattingly plans to keep him in the lineup regularly despite the imminent return of OF Carl Crawford from the disabled list.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will try to extend his 36-inning scoreless streak when he makes his final pre-All-Star break start against San Diego on Thursday. Kershaw, a top candidate to start Tuesday’s All-Star game, is coming off a dominant eight-inning outing at Colorado on July 4. He has not faced the Padres this season but has a 9-3 record and 2.47 ERA against them in 21 career starts. Kershaw’s streak has knocked his ERA down to 1.85, second in the majors to St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright (1.79).