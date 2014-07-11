1B Clint Robinson was designated for assignment Thursday when the Dodgers activated LF Carl Crawford. Robinson batted .333 with two RBIs in nine at-bats for Los Angeles.

RHP Josh Beckett should be ready to return after the All-Star break, manager Don Mattingly said Thursday. Beckett, who played catch Thursday, was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 7 with a left hip impingement.

LF Carl Crawford was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday after missing 40 games with a sprained left ankle. Crawford will serve as a reserve since the Dodgers’ outfield is set with Matt Kemp starting in left, Andre Ethier and Scott Van Slyke sharing time in center and Yasiel Puig playing right.

INF/OF Chone Figgins took some ground balls and performed hitting drills before Thursday’s game. Figgins, out since June 14 due to a quad strain, probably will head out for a rehab assignment next week.

LHP Clayton Kershaw had his scoreless-innings streak end at 41, but he went the distance with a three-hitter in a 2-1 win over the Padres on Thursday night. San Diego 3B Chase Headley’s solo home run to left with two outs in the sixth ended Kershaw’s impressive run, the longest one since Brandon Webb compiled 42 consecutive scoreless frames in 2007, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. “It’s one thing to give up a run, but that tied up the game at the time,” said Kershaw, who won his eighth consecutive start and capped it with his third complete game. “If you give up a run when it’s 8-0 it’s not a big deal, but when it’s 1-1 that hurts.”