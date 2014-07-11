FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 12, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Clint Robinson was designated for assignment Thursday when the Dodgers activated LF Carl Crawford. Robinson batted .333 with two RBIs in nine at-bats for Los Angeles.

RHP Josh Beckett should be ready to return after the All-Star break, manager Don Mattingly said Thursday. Beckett, who played catch Thursday, was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 7 with a left hip impingement.

LF Carl Crawford was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday after missing 40 games with a sprained left ankle. Crawford will serve as a reserve since the Dodgers’ outfield is set with Matt Kemp starting in left, Andre Ethier and Scott Van Slyke sharing time in center and Yasiel Puig playing right.

INF/OF Chone Figgins took some ground balls and performed hitting drills before Thursday’s game. Figgins, out since June 14 due to a quad strain, probably will head out for a rehab assignment next week.

LHP Clayton Kershaw had his scoreless-innings streak end at 41, but he went the distance with a three-hitter in a 2-1 win over the Padres on Thursday night. San Diego 3B Chase Headley’s solo home run to left with two outs in the sixth ended Kershaw’s impressive run, the longest one since Brandon Webb compiled 42 consecutive scoreless frames in 2007, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. “It’s one thing to give up a run, but that tied up the game at the time,” said Kershaw, who won his eighth consecutive start and capped it with his third complete game. “If you give up a run when it’s 8-0 it’s not a big deal, but when it’s 1-1 that hurts.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.