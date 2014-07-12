RF Yasiel Puig reached base in three of his five at-bats, going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk and a run. However, Puig made a huge mistake in the seventh inning when the Dodgers were rallying. After Adrian Gonzalez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly with two outs to pull the Dodgers to 6-3 of the Padres, Puig got thrown out by Quentin trying to advance from second to third, ending the inning.

OF Carl Crawford made his first appearance since coming off the disabled list Thursday in Friday’s loss. Crawford went 0-for-2 with a walk. He replaced LF Matt Kemp in the sixth inning.

RHP Dan Haren got roughed up in his second straight start. Haren (8-6) was charged with four runs and six hits with five strikeouts and a walk in four-plus innings. Haren was tagged for a season-high eight runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings in an 8-7 loss to the Colorado Rockies last Saturday. “He wasn’t as sharp as he’s been,” manager Don Mattingly said. “It’s about execution. It’s getting the ball where you want in the strike zone. You know where you have to get pitches and if you don’t get them there, you’re not going to get outs. He’s got to be able to execute his pitches.”

SS Hanley Ramirez received a cortisone shot in the AC joint of his right shoulder after Thursday night’s win over the San Diego Padres. Ramirez has been ailing with a variety of injuries during the first half of the season. The Dodgers might decide to hold out Ramirez for the remainder of the series with the Padres, allowing him to have more recovery time with the All-Star break coming up next week.