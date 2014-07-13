INF Justin Turner will make a rehab start as a designated hitter Sunday at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Turner has been on the disabled list since June 29 with a left hamstring strain.

LF Carl Crawford caught fly balls in center the past two days. Crawford, who played left field Saturday night after RF Yasiel Puig was ejected in the third inning for arguing balls and strikes, could see time in upcoming games in center, manager Don Mattingly said. Mattingly said he wasn’t concerned with Crawford’s lack of arm strength playing the position.

INF/OF Chone Figgins will probably head to the Dodgers’ Arizona facility soon to work his way back. Figgins has been on the disabled list since June 14 with a left quad strain.

SS Hanley Ramirez was not in the starting lineup again Saturday. Ramirez had a cortisone shot in his ailing right shoulder after Thursday’s win over the Padres. Ramirez will probably sit out the final game of the series on Sunday against San Diego.

LHP Paul Maholm produced a quality outing as a spot starter on Saturday night, blanking the Padres for six-plus innings in a 1-0 victory. Maholm, who made his first start in two months, breezed through the first three innings, retiring all nine batters on only 33 pitches. He didn’t allow a hit until Chase Headley singled to left with one out in the fourth. Maholm retired eight in a row after that before giving up a leadoff single to Headley, the only San Diego player to get a hit off him, in the seventh. That’s when Dodgers manager Don Mattingly lifted Maholm, who had four strikeouts and no walks in six-plus innings. He threw 65 pitches (45 strikes). “I think the biggest thing tonight was getting ahead, mixing speeds, getting some quick outs,” said Maholm, who got the nod because injured starter Josh Beckett is on the disabled list. “That’s probably helped me the most, just going after guys and not trying to nibble and not trying to out think them. Just making pitching and getting outs.”

OF Andre Ethier returned to the starting lineup after a two-game absence because of “leg issues” and other ailments, according to Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. Mattingly, though, would not commit when asked if Ethier would be his everyday starting center fielder. Mattingly indicated that Ethier would continued to share playing time with OF Scott Van Slyke, who started the previous two games.