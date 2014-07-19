INF Justin Turner (left hamstring strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday. Turner was hitting .302 with three homers and 21 RBIs before getting injured on June 28 in a win against St. Louis. He gives the Dodgers a good right-handed bat off the bench and is also capable of starting at every infield position but first base. Turner pinch-hit in the seventh and grounded out.

LHP Paco Rodriguez was recalled Friday from Triple-A Albuquerque. Rodriguez, a key component in last year’s bullpen, has spent most of this season in the Pacific Coast League, pitching to a 4.56 ERA over 29 appearances and 25 2/3 innings. Rodriguez got into Friday night’s game in the seventh, retiring St. Louis in order on three flyouts.

RHP Zack Greinke has been dominant against St. Louis in his last four regular season outings, winning all four of them with a 1.37 ERA. Greinke, who faces the Cardinals on Saturday in the series’ middle game, beat them 9-1 on June 28, allowing only four hits and a run over seven innings with 10 strikeouts. Greinke, who pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, hasn’t started since taking a 4-1 loss July 9 in Detroit.

RHP Dan Haren didn’t pitch badly until the fifth inning Friday night, but suddenly lost his command and got hooked after giving up a two-run homer to Matt Holliday, as well as two other baserunners. Haren was charged with three runs off eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking two and fanning four. Fastball accuracy cost Haren a third straight loss as he missed over the plate’s heart twice to Holliday, who drove in all three runs.

INF Carlos Triunfel was optioned to Albuquerque to make room for Turner on the roster. Triunfel got just 14 at-bats in 11 games with Los Angeles, hitting .143 with a homer and an RBI. He hadn’t gotten into a game since July 6. This was his third stint with the Dodgers this year after being picked up off waivers from Seattle on April 2.