2B Dee Gordon was about the only thing going for the Los Angeles offense Saturday, collecting three hits and scoring a run in four at-bats to raise his average to .294. He also stole his MLB-leading 44th base, or five more than St. Louis has. Gordon also made a first-inning throwing error that enabled a two-run single by LF Matt Holliday.

RF Yasiel Puig (left hand) left the game for pinch hitter Matt Kemp in the eighth inning. Puig was plunked by a changeup from Joe Kelly in the top of the third, but he stayed in the game for the next 4 1/2 innings, fouling out to first to lead off the sixth. Puig’s status for Sunday night’s series finale wasn’t immediately known.

RHP Zack Greinke didn’t have his normal pinpoint control Saturday and it led to his sixth loss of the year. Greinke walked the leadoff hitter and then allowed three straight hits, the last a two-run homer by Matt Adams that put him in a 4-0 hole. Greinke walked a season-high five in 5 2/3 innings and threw 110 pitches.

SS Hanley Ramirez’s RBI infield hit in the third inning gave him a nine-game hitting streak against the Cardinals, dating back to July 25, 2012. Ramirez is 11 of 31 in that span. He finished the game 1-for-4, fanning in his last two at-bats, including a weird one in the sixth when he looked at a third strike that hit off the shinguard of C George Kottaras and bounced about 20 feet in front of the plate.

LHP Clayton Kershaw has lost his last four decisions at Busch Stadium, counting a pair of playoff losses last year, and will try to reverse that trend in Sunday night’s series finale. He’s coming off a 2-1 complete-game win July 10 against San Diego in which his 41-inning scoreless streak ended.