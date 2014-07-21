RF Yasiel Puig (sore left hand) didn’t play Sunday night after being plunked by a Joe Kelly changeup in the third inning of Saturday’s game. Puig underwent X-rays after the game Saturday, and they came back negative. It was not known if Puig would be in the lineup at Pittsburgh on Monday night.

LHP Hyun-Jin-Ryu gets his first start since the All-Star break Monday night when Los Angeles opens a three-game series in Pittsburgh. Ryu last pitched on July 13, whiffing 10 San Diego hitters in six innings of a 1-0 win. He posted a 12-2 win over the Pirates on May 31, scattering 10 hits over six innings and allowing just two runs.

RHP Josh Beckett (hip) is likely to come off the disabled list Tuesday night to start in Pittsburgh. Beckett was injured during his July 6 start in Colorado, which he won 8-2, and was placed on the DL two days later. Beckett is enjoying a renaissance year, tossing a no-hitter in Philadelphia in May and compiling the NL’s third-lowest ERA to this point, 2.26.

SS Hanley Ramirez (sore left hand) left Sunday night’s game in the ninth inning after being hit by RHP Trevor Rosenthal’s 99 mph fastball. Ramirez underwent X-rays, which were negative, but manager Don Mattingly said the team would wait until Monday to see if Ramirez would be available to play that night in Pittsburgh. Ramirez was drilled on the left shoulder in the fourth inning by a 97 mph heater from RHP Carlos Martinez.

LHP Clayton Kershaw gave up more than two runs in a game for the first time since a 3-2 loss to Cincinnati on May 28, but he still gave Los Angeles a quality start by going seven innings and allowing three runs. Kershaw was hurt by two bad breaking balls, a curve that Allen Craig lashed for an RBI double in the second and a slider that Peter Bourjos crushed over the wall in left-center with Matt Carpenter aboard in the sixth.