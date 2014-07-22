RF Yasiel Puig missed his second straight game with a sore right hand Monday night. He was X-rayed for the second time in three days before the game and they were again negative. Puig’s status is day-to-day. He was hit by a pitch Saturday in a game at St. Louis.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (11-5) allowed two runs and five hits to improve to 7-2 with a 2.72 ERA in 10 road starts this season. He struck out five and walked one while beating the Pirates for the third time in as many career starts. Seemingly, Ryu should have more success at home in spacious Dodger Stadium but he is 4-3 with a 4.13 ERA in nine starts there while being king of the road.

RHP Josh Beckett (6-5, 2.26 ERA) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday night and start against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Beckett has been sidelined since July 7 with a right hip impingement. He is 1-2 with a 2.16 ERA against the Pirates in three career starts.

INF Chone Figgins played shortstop and went 0-for-4 on Monday night for Triple-A Albuquerque on his rehab assignment. On the disabled list since June 14 with a strained left quadriceps, Figgins has gone 3-for-11 (.273) in four games for the Isotopes.

SS Hanley Ramirez sat out with a sore right hand. He was injured Sunday night at St. Louis when hit by a pitch. X-rays taken of the hand taken Monday were negative and he is considered day-to-day.

LHP J.P. Howell retired the only batter he faced, getting Pittsburgh PH Ike Davis to ground out to end the eighth inning. Howell has not allowed a run in his last 11 games, a span of 8 1/3 innings.

LHP Scott Elbert pitched one scoreless inning of relief Monday night for Triple-A Albuquerque on his rehab assignment. Elbert, who has been on the disabled list all season while recovering from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and an appendectomy, has given up one run in two innings over three appearances with the Isotopes.

OF Matt Kemp started in right field, the first time he had played the position since 2009. Kemp has started 44 games in left field this season and 41 in center field. However, the Dodgers believe the 29-year-old no longer possesses the range to play center field effectively because of a string of knee injuries.