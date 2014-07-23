RF Yasiel Puig sat out a three straight game and is considered day to day. He was injured Saturday when hit by a pitch by St. Louis RHP Joe Kelly.

LHP Paco Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after being recalled from the same club last Friday and making a pair of one-inning scoreless relief appearances. In 12 games the Dodgers this season, he has posted a 5.40 ERA in 8 1/3 innings.

RHP Josh Beckett was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday night and started at Pittsburgh. He had been out since July 7 with an impingement in his right hip. Beckett did not factor in the decision but lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed four runs and six hits -- including three solo home runs -- with no walks and four strikeouts. He gave up more than two earned runs for the just the second time in his last 10 starts. It was the first time the 14-year veteran had ever pitched in Pittsburgh.

INF/OF Chone Figgins played left field on Tuesday night for Triple-A Albuquerque on his injury rehabilitation assignment and went 2-for-3 against Fresno in a Pacific Coast League Game. He is 5-for-14 (.357) in five games. Figgins has been on the disabled list since June 14 with a strained left quadriceps.

SS Hanley Ramirez missed his second straight game because of a sore right hand but was able to take hit in the indoor batting cages. He likely won’t play again until Friday night when the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Giants at San Francisco. Ramirez was injured Sunday night when hit by a pitch from St. Louis RHP Carlos Martinez.