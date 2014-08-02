OF Yasiel Puig showed again why he is one of the most exciting players in major league baseball. Puig scored in the sixth inning when the Cubs were attempting to complete a double play, rounding third base without breaking stride. The throw to catcher Welington Castillo beat Puig to the plate, but the Cuban player slid wide of the tag. Puig also was able to avoid a second try by Castillo, but managed to touch the plate before he could be tagged out. The Cubs requested a review, but the call stood. Unfortunately for the Dodgers, Puig left the contest before the seventh inning with mild right hamstring soreness.

1B Adrian Gonzalez left the game in the bottom of the second with a right knee contusion caused by a slide at home plate. Gonzalez is listed as day-to-day.

RHP Dan Haren lasted just 4 1/3 innings and was charged with seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in Friday night’s 8-2 loss to the Cubs. Haren struck out three and walked two, throwing 93 pitches (63 strikes). Haren has lost his last five starts. He starting spot in the rotation is in serious jeopardy.

LHP Paul Maholm hurt his knee on a play at first in the seventh inning of Friday night’s loss to the Chicago Cubs. Maholm is scheduled to have an MRI on Saturday.