OF Yasiel Puig was not in the starting lineup Saturday as a precaution and to rest his sore right hamstring, but he appeared as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. Puig singled but was picked off first after a nonchalant effort to get back to the base. Puig left Friday’s loss to the Cubs in the bottom of the sixth.

RHP Hyun-Jin Ryu struck out six, gave up two runs and scattered nine hits with a walk in seven innings against the Cubs on Saturday night. He did not factor into the decision, though.

1B Adrian Gonzalez didn’t start because LHP Tsuyoshi Wada took the mound for the Cubs on Saturday night against the Dodgers. Gonzalez struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance in the 12th. Gonzalez suffered a contusion to his right knee against the Cubs on Friday, but the injury was not serious.

RHP Dan Haren is expected to make his next start, scheduled for Wednesday, despite his recent struggles, manager Don Mattingly said. Haren has dropped his last five starts, including Friday night’s outing against the Cubs, who tagged him for seven runs (six earned). “Anything could change. We don’t know what could happen now and then. There’s no plans or talk of that changing,” Mattingly said.

SS Hanley Ramirez’s first walk-off home run lifted the Dodgers past the Chicago Cubs in extra innings Saturday night. Ramirez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 12th inning beefore 53,354 at Dodger Stadium. Ramirez homered off Cubs reliever Blake Parker (1-1) as the Dodgers captured their seventh win in eight games and defeated the Cubs for the 10th time of the last 12 meetings. “I think he just made a mistake,” Ramirez said of Parker, who gave up the shortstop’s 12th home run of the season. “He left something over the top of the plate and I made a good swing.” Ramirez said he kept a keen eye on Parker during the at-bat of Dodgers first baseman Justin Turner, who drew a walk before Ramirez came to the plate. “I was watching the way they were pitching to J.T. and (he) acted like they didn’t want to pitch to him,” said Ramirez, who went 3-for-5 with a walk and a double. “I told myself ‘you got to come through.'”

LHP Paul Maholm was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a torn ACL in his right knee. Maholm suffered the injury in Friday night’s loss to the Cubs. LHP Paco Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill Maholm’s roster spot.