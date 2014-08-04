2B Dee Gordon got the day off. Justin Turner started in his place.

RHP Josh Beckett hasn’t pitched well since coming off the disabled list in late July. Beckett got two no-decisions in his previous starts before being beaten by the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Beckett (6-6) allowed three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and three walks in four-plus innings. He threw 94 pitches (53 strikes). Beckett hadn’t faced the Cubs since August 2005, but lost his fifth consecutive start to them. “Since he’s come off the (disabled list), he hasn’t been OK,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. Beckett went on the DL on July 8 with a sore left hip before being activated July 22. He’s dropped two of his three starts since then and hasn’t managed to pitch more 4 1/3 innings.

OF Andre Ethier started in left field instead of Carl Crawford. Ethier, who has been serving as a reserve, was batting .333 in 15 at-bats against Cubs RHP Edwin Jackson. However, Ethier fanned in his two at-bats against Jackson before being replaced by Crawford. Ethier has struck out in six straight at-bats.

OF Matt Kemp homered again in the Dodgers’ 7-3 loss to the Cubs on Sunday. Kemp has hit five home runs in the past six games. He has 13 on the season.

C A.J. Ellis didn’t start for the second game in a row. Ellis has been ailing since taking a foul ball off his leg in Friday’s contest. Manager Don Mattingly said Ellis was available, if needed.