CF Yasiel Puig entered Monday night’s game leading the National League with a .447 average, a .533 on-base percentage and an .816 slugging percentage since the All-Star break. Puig went 0-for-4 and struck out once against the Los Angeles Angels.

RHP Carlos Frias made his major league debut Monday night after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque. Frias allowed a single to the first hitter he faced, Angels 1B Albert Pujols, but retired the next six batters in his two innings of relief and finished with two strikeouts. Frias, a 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic, went 8-4 with a 5.01 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) for Albuquerque. He will pitch out of the bullpen unless one of the regular starters gets hurt, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) is scheduled to complete his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. The Dodgers will have a decision to make about what to do with Figgins. They are not likely to activate him and add him to their roster at this time.

RHP Zack Greinke took his third loss in his past four decisions Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Greinke allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and two wild pitches while striking out five in seven innings.

LHP Paul Maholm, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Friday, is scheduled to meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday. The injury likely will require surgery, and Maholm is not expected to pitch again this season. He was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday.

RHP Chris Perez was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to bone spurs in his right ankle. Perez said he had surgery on his left ankle for a similar problem in 2009 but he expects to return after letting the ankle “settle down.”

RF Matt Kemp was selected the National League’s player of the week before Monday night’s game. Kemp hit five home runs and drove in nine runs while batting .409 (9-for-22) in a six-game span. Against the Angels on Monday, Kemp struck out three times and walked once, finishing 0-for-3.

LHP Clayton Kershaw seeks to extend his season-long dominance Tuesday night against the Angels. Kershaw, named the National League’s pitcher of the month for the second consecutive month, is unbeaten in 11 starts since June 2. During that stretch, Kershaw is 10-0 record with a 0.94 ERA. The two-time winner of the NL Cy Young Award enters Tuesday night’s game leading the major leagues with a 1.71 ERA and five complete games, and he shares the lead with 13 victories.

C A.J. Ellis returned to the starting lineup for the first time in three games Monday night. Ellis’ right knee became inflamed Friday night after foul balls hit it twice. Ellis went 0-for-2 with a walk Monday in a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.