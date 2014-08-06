LHP Paco Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday due to a strained teres major muscle in his left shoulder. He will not begin a throwing program for at least a few days but is hopeful of returning in early September. Rodriguez, who was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, has a 4.35 ERA through 13 games with the Dodgers overall this season.

RHP Pedro Baez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Baez, 26, went 2-1 with 12 saves and a 3.86 ERA in a combined 40 games for Triple-A Albuquerque and Double-A Chattanooga this season. Baez made his major league debut May 5, and he allowed two runs in two outings for the Dodgers earlier this season.

3B Juan Uribe hit his first home run in a month and scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night. Uribe’s three-run homer in the second inning, his eighth of the season, was his first since July 8 against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He finished 2-for-4 with one strikeout.

RHP Dan Haren looks to end his personal five-game losing streak Wednesday night against the Angels in Anaheim. Haren, who pitched for the Angels from 2010 to 2012, not only lost his last five appearances, he also allowed 26 earned runs and 36 hits in the 23 1/3 innings during those outings (10.03 ERA). Haren has not won since June 30, when he combined with RHPs Brian Wilson and Kenley Jansen in permitting just one hit to the Cleveland Indians in a 1-0 decision at Dodger Stadium.

LHP Clayton Kershaw was denied his 14th victory of the season Tuesday night. After allowing three runs on seven hits to the Angels in his first three innings, Kershaw did not concede a hit or a run in his final four innings before finishing with two walks, seven strikeouts and 10 groundouts. Kershaw did not factor in the decision, which means that his 10-game winning streak remains intact.