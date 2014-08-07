LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who will start Thursday against the Angels, is 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA in his past four starts. In his only career game against the Angels, Ryu threw a two-hit shutout while striking out seven and walking none on May 28, 2013, at Dodger Stadium.

INF Chone Figgins was activated from the disabled list and then designated for assignment Wednesday. The Dodgers have 10 days to either trade, release or place Figgins on waivers. Figgins hit .217/.373/.267 with one RBI in 38 games for the Dodgers before straining his left quadriceps in mid-June.

RHP Dan Haren retired the first 16 Angels hitters of the game and completed 7 1/3 innings to get his first victory since June 30. Haren gave up one run on three hits and didn’t walk a batter. “It’s one game, I‘m going to enjoy it tonight, but I need to build on it,” Haren said. “The front end of the rotation has been amazing. But me and Josh (Beckett), we’ve got to be better. We’ve talked and we want to be better. We’ve tried everything. It’s not from a lack of work.”

OF Matt Kemp hit a home run Wednesday against the Angels, No. 171 of his career, tying Pedro Guerrero for fifth in Los Angeles Dodgers history. Ahead of him are Eric Karros (270), Ron Cey (228), Steve Garvey (211) and Mike Piazza (177). Kemp went 1-for-4 while serving as the Dodgers’ designated hitter.