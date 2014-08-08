RHP Kenley Jansen has allowed one run in his last 17 appearances (17 1/3 innings), striking out 24 and walking two. On Wednesday, the Angels had the potential tying run on second base in the ninth with no outs and Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton due up. Jansen struck out Trout, got Pujols to pop out and struck out Hamilton to end the game.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk in a 7-0 win over the Angels on Thursday. Ryu, who threw a two-hit shutout last season in his only other career appearance against the Angels, didn’t allow a hit until 3B David Freese’s one-out double in the fifth. “He did a nice job of changing speeds, using both sides of the plate and was able to keep them off-balance enough and use all his pitches,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s a handful for anybody.”

RHP Josh Beckett is expected to be placed on the disabled list Friday because of a left hip impingement. Beckett has allowed seven runs over 8 1/3 innings in his last two starts, failing to last five innings in either.

RHP Roberto Hernandez will start Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hernandez was acquired Thursday from the Philadelphia Phillies for two players to be named later and cash considerations. He was 6-8 with a 3.87 ERA in 23 games (20 starts) for Philadelphia. He is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three career games (two starts) vs. Milwaukee.