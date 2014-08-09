RHP Josh Beckett was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a left hip impingement and a strained groin. Beckett had been struggling with the hip at times this season and was evaluated Wednesday by the team’s medical staff, which made its diagnosis. Beckett will be kept out of all baseball activities for at least two weeks, manager Don Mattingly said. The move is retroactive to Aug. 4.

1B Adrian Gonzalez had three hits, including a solo home run, and drew a walk Friday at Milwaukee. He also drove in two runs and leads the Dodgers with 76 RBIs this season. Since July 21, Gonzalez is batting .350 with two homers and 15 RBIs.

SS Hanley Ramirez left the game after drawing a first-inning walk with tightness on his right side and will undergo an MRI Saturday in Milwaukee. Ramirez is listed as day-to-day.

RHP Roberto Hernandez was added to the 25-man roster Friday, a day after he was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies for two players to be named later. Hernandez started Friday and held the Brewers to two runs on three hits with five strikeouts in six innings of work. The start came in place of RHP Josh Beckett, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list.