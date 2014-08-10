RHP Zack Greinke gave up four runs and eight hits with six strikeouts in six innings in his second career start against the Brewers, with whom he spent the 2011 and first half of 2012 seasons. While with Milwaukee, Greinke had a 15-0 record and 2.80 ERA.

SS Hanley Ramirez was not in the lineup Saturday against the Brewers and not available after suffering an injury to his right oblique Friday night. Ramirez said he first felt discomfort during batting practice Friday and tried to play through it but had to give way to a pinch runner after drawing a first-inning walk. He underwent an MRI exam Saturday in Milwaukee. Ramirez is batting .277 with 12 home runs in 100 games this season.

OF Matt Kemp singled in the seventh inning Saturday against the Brewers to extend his hitting streak to five games. Kemp has hit six home runs in his last 12 games and is batting .338 (25-for-64) with two doubles, a triple and 17 RBIs in 20 games since the All-Star break.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will try and prevent a sweep Sunday when he takes on RHP Jimmy Nelson and the Brewers at Miller Park. Kershaw is 10-0 with a 1.16 ERA in his last 12 starts and was named the National League Pitcher of the Month after going 4-0 with a 1.07 ERA in July. Kershaw is 4-3 with a 3.38 ERA in eight career starts against the Brewers and undefeated in three career starts at Miller Park, where he has held Milwaukee to three earned runs in 17 2/3 innings.