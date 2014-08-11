INF Darwin Barney was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. Barney was 9-for-35 (.257) with Albuquerque after he was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 28. Manager Don Mattingly said he would use Barney as a backup for Dee Gordon at second base and also occasionally at shortstop while Hanley Ramirez is on the disabled list.

LHP Colt Hynes was designated for assignment by the Dodgers to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Kevin Correia. Hynes was 1-3 with two saves and a 4.08 ERA in 42 relief appearances for Triple-A Albuquerque this season.

RHP Kevin Correia was acquired late Saturday night from Minnesota in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations, the Dodgers announced Sunday. Correia went 5-13 with a 4.94 ERA in 23 starts this season for the Twins. Manager Don Mattingly said that Correia will make a spot start Monday, giving the regular starters an extra day off in the midst of a stretch of 20 games in 20 days. After Monday, Correia largely will be a reliever.

SS Hanley Ramirez was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9 with a strained right oblique. Ramirez first noticed the injury Friday during batting practice and aggravated it during his first-inning at-bat and left the game after drawing a walk. The DL move was considered precauiounary, so he might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

LHP Clayton Kershaw extended his winning streak to 11 games Sunday by holding the Brewers to a run on six hits and two walks while striking out six over eight innings. Since beginning his winning streak on June 2, Kershaw has allowed 13 earned runs in 101 innings, good for a 1.16 ERA.