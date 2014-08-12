CF Yasiel Puig was 2-for-4 with a walk in Atlanta on Monday and has hit in all eight career games against the Braves, posting a .553 average (17-for-32). He has a 17-game hitting streak against National League East teams, batting .462 (30-for-65) with seven doubles, two triples, four homers and 15 RBIs.

RHP Pedro Baez was returned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday to make room on the roster for recently acquired RHP Kevin Correia to start against the Braves. Baez had made four relief appearances over three stints with the Dodgers, posting a 4.50 ERA and striking out three over four innings. The converted infielder has 12 saves in 45 relief appearances for Albuquerque and Double-A Chattanooga this year.

RHP Kevin Correia won his debut with the Dodgers, allowing one run on four hits over six innings against the Braves. He struck out five and walked one, throwing 54 of his 82 pitches for strikes. Correia, who was 5-13 with a 4.94 ERA for Minnesota before being acquired on Saturday, also was 2-for-2 at the plate.

LF Carl Crawford had three hits and drove in two runs Monday against the Braves. It was his first three-hit, multi-RBI game since last September at Colorado. Crawford came into the Atlanta series hitting .196 (11-for-56) with runners in scoring position, but was 2-for-2 in the game.

RHP Dan Haren faces the Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday night in his first start since snapping a five-game losing streak with a gem against the Los Angeles Angels last Wednesday. After posting a 10.03 ERA during his losing streak, Haren took a perfect game into the sixth inning and gave up just three hits and no walks over 7 1/3 innings in the 2-1 victory. He is 9-9 with a 4.57 ERA this season and 5-2 with a 4.68 ERA in nine career games against the Braves.