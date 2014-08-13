2B Darwin Barney got a start in place of Dee Gordon on Tuesday and had a bloop single in his first at-bat to drive in a run. Barney, acquired from the Chicago Cubs, had made his Dodgers debut Monday, when he grounded out as a pinch hitter.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will face the Braves on Wednesday night coming off his preferred five days of rest. He limited the Angels to two hits over seven scoreless innings last Thursday, and he has a four-game winning streak. Ryu, 13-5 with a 3.21 ERA, can match his win total from his rookie season last year with a victory over the Braves. He had a 2.13 ERA in two regular-season games against the Braves last season, but he gave up six hits and four runs over three innings during a start vs. Atlanta in the National League Division Series.

RHP Kevin Correia made an impressive debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night, but it didn’t guarantee him a permanent spot in the rotation. Actually, the veteran right-hander may not even get another start.

LF Carl Crawford had three hits Tuesday for a second consecutive game against the Braves. He has 13 hits in his past 30 at-bats. One of the hits Tuesday was a double, and he also drew a walk. Crawford drove in two runs and scored once in the series opener Monday. “He’s the kind of guy who when he gets hot, he (really) gets hot,” manager Don Mattingly said. “It looks like that’s coming.”

1B Adrian Gonzalez was not in the starting lineup against Braves LHP Mike Minor on Tuesday despite having five consecutive multi-hit games in which he was 11-for-19 with eight RBIs. Gonzalez entered as a sub and grounded out in the ninth inning.

RHP Dan Haren limited the Braves to six hits and two runs over six innings Tuesday as he won his second consecutive start after a five-game losing streak in which he had a 10.03 ERA. He struck out seven and walked one while improving to 10-9 with a 4.50 ERA.