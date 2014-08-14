RHP Stephen Fife, who made one start for the Dodgers early this season, underwent Tommy John elbow surgery Wednesday. He had been pitching for Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was 2-2 with a 6.34 ERA in 12 games. Fife pitched in 18 games over three seasons with the Dodgers, making 16 starts and going 4-6 with a 3.66 ERA.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu had to leave Wednesday game against the Braves with two outs in the sixth inning when he strained his right gluteus muscle delivering a pitch that was ball four to B.J. Upton. Ryu, who had been 9-2 on the road and 4-0 with extra rest this season, gave up six hits and three runs while falling to 13-6. The left-hander struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter as his four-game winning streak came to an end.

RHP Roberto Hernandez, acquired from Philadelphia last week, makes his second start for the Dodgers in the series finale Thursday afternoon against the Braves in Atlanta. He got a no-decision on Friday at Milwaukee, giving up two runs on three hits in six innings while striking out five and walking none. Hernandez won his last three decisions with the Phillies and is 6-8 with a 3.83 ERA overall.