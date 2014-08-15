SS Dee Gordon, leading the majors in stolen bases, increased his total to 54 with two against the Braves on Thursday. The first came after he led off the game with a bunt single and the second after a walk in the third inning. He also scored after a second bunt hit in the fifth and an infield single in the ninth. Gordon, who was 3-for-4, leads the majors in infield hits.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who had to leave Wednesday’s game against the Braves in the sixth inning with a strained right gluteus muscle, will have an MRI when the Dodgers return to Los Angeles on Friday. The injury isn’t believed to be serious, but Ryu is doubtful for his next scheduled start. “I don’t feel his chances are very good to start on his turn,” manager Don Mattingly said.

LF Carl Crawford wasn’t in the lineup Thursday despite going 8-for-12 with a double, stolen base, three runs scored and three RBIs in the first three games of the series against the Braves. Crawford, who entered late and was 0-for-1, previously had four straight multi-hit games, going 10-for-16, and finished 13-for-30 on the road trip to break out of a slump that followed his return from an ankle injury.

RHP Zack Greinke, who faces Milwaukee for the second time in less than a week, will try to break a two-game losing streak on Friday night as the Dodgers open a home series with the Brewers. He gave up eight hits over six innings last Saturday during a 4-1 loss in Milwaukee, his record falling to 12-8. Greinke is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three games against his former team. He is 6-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 10 home starts this year.

RHP Roberto Hernandez, acquired from Philadelphia last week, had his second quality start in as many outings, limiting the Braves to three hits and a run over six innings Thursday. He struck out five and walked four while improving to 7-8 with Dodgers and Phillies. Hernandez got a no-decision on Friday at Milwaukee, giving up two runs on three hits in six innings while striking out five and walking none.