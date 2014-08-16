2B Dee Gordon stole two bases to raise his major league-leading total to 56. Gordon also tied former Dodger Steve Sax (1983) for the seventh-most steals in Los Angeles history.

RF Yasiel Puig, who was hitless in eight at-bats last weekend in Milwaukee, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in Friday night’s 6-3 setback to the Brewers. It was Puig’s 41st multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Pedro Baez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. Baez had made four relief appearances over three stints with the Dodgers, posting a 4.50 ERA and striking out three over four innings. The converted infielder has 12 saves in 45 relief appearances for Albuquerque and Double-A Chattanooga this year.

RHP Justin Germano was acquired for future considerations from the Texas Rangers on Friday. Germano was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque. Germano, 32, had a 4-13 record with a 4.51 ERA for the Rangers’ Triple-A Round Rock club.

3B Juan Uribe left Friday’s game after the sixth inning with tightness in his left hamstring. He is listed as day-to-day.

LHP Paul Maholm underwent surgery Friday on his right knee to repair an ACL and medical meniscus tear. Team physician Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure. Maholm will begin rehabbing within a week.