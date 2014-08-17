RHP Javy Guerra was placed on the Bereavement List on Saturday by the White Sox for a death in his family. He will be eligible to return Aug. 19 and isn’t expected to have a lengthy absence. Guerra, 28, is 1-3 with a 3.00 ERA, five holds and 32 strikeouts in 30 appearances this season.

3B Juan Uribe was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain suffered in Friday night’s setback to Milwaukee. Manager Don Mattingly said the club wanted to be cautions with Uribe after he experienced hamstring troubles earlier this season. INF Carlos Triunfel was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Uribe on the roster.

OF Matt Kemp homered in the ninth inning off Brewers closer Francisco Rodriguez for his 15th home run of the season. The homer was Kemp’s 172 in his Dodgers career, pushing him past Pedro Guerrero for sole possession of fifth place on the Los Angeles list.

LHP Clayton Kershaw had his unbeaten run stopped at 13 games as the Brewers beat the Dodgers again Saturday night for the fourth time in five meetings. “It comes down to I got outpitched,” said Kershaw, who logged his major league-leading six complete game of the season but lost one for the first time in his career. “Yovani (Gallardo) pitched better than I did and we lost the game. It was a good game, a clean game. Both guys were pitching all right. I just made more mistakes than he did and it showed up on the scoreboard.” The National League Central-leading Brewers edged Kershaw (14-3), who had a career-best streak of 11 straight wins and a 1.16 ERA since June 2. The Brewers used an aggressive approach, frequently swinging at pitches early in counts to hand Kershaw his first defeat since May 28 when the Cincinnati Reds claimed a 3-2 decision. Kershaw started well, retiring the first nine batters, before the Brewers carved out three runs via the long ball. Kershaw, though, went the distance, striking out 11 with no walks on five hits and 97 pitches (71 strikes).