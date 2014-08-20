3B Justin Turner has played a big role this season for the Dodgers. Turner, who is filling in at third again for the injured Juan Uribe, was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Tuesday’s win over the Padres. Turner, who is batting .327 in 24 games since the All-Star break, is hitting .388 with runners in scoring position this season.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw some soft tosses Tuesday. Manager Don Mattingly said he’s encouraged by Ryu’s progress, though there is no timetable for the pitcher’s return. Ryu went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 15 with a right hip strain.

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Arruebarrena had an RBI single in his first at-bat against the Padres. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

RHP Kevin Correia (2-0) allowed four runs and scattered eight hits and a walk in five innings in Tuesday’s win over the Padres. He struck out six. Correia, though, survived a rocky first inning, giving up a three-run homer to Padres second baseman Jedd Gyorko, before settling down. “It was pretty much that one pitch,” said Correia, a former Padre. “Everything else that inning went the way it should. I just fell behind to Gyorko, and I didn’t want to go 3-1 on him in the first inning with one out. So I wasn’t as fine as I could have been with the pitch, and I just ended up running it back to the middle.”

3B Juan Uribe played catch Tuesday. He is expected to increase his workout activities over the next few days, manager Don Mattingly said. Uribe went on the disabled list Saturday with a right hamstring strain.

RHP Chris Perez worked an inning in a rehab start at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday night, striking out one and retiring the side in order. Perez has been on the disabled list since Aug. 4 with bone spurs in his right ankle. There is no timetable for the reliever’s return.

INF Carlos Triunfel was optioned back to Albuquerque to make room for INF Erisbel Arruebarrena. Triunfel was recalled Saturday after 3B Juan Uribe went on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.