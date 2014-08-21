2B Dee Gordon recorded his major-league-leading 57th steal in the eighth inning. Darwin Barney started at second before Gordon replaced him in the sixth inning. Gordon has the seventh-highest stolen-base total in a season in Los Angeles history.

OF Scott Van Slyke got the start in left instead of Carl Crawford. Van Slyke went 2-for-4 but committed an error in the second inning that led to a run.

RHP Zack Greinke’s next scheduled start has been pushed back two days. Greinke has been dealing with elbow discomfort for “the last month or so” and will not make his scheduled start Thursday against the San Diego Padres. He will start Saturday instead.

RHP Roberto Hernandez gave up four runs (three earned) and eight hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked two. Hernandez (7-9) was making his second start for the Dodgers since being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 7. “He kept battling, but with Roberto, it’s a matter of him staying down in the zone,” manager Don Mattingly said. “It’s not a lot of tricks to it, trying to get ground balls, and tonight he was behind in a lot of counts.” It was his 200th career start.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (14-3, 1.86 ERA) will start Thursday in the series finale against the Padres instead of RHP Zack Greinke. The Dodgers decided to give Greinke some extra days off to deal with discomfort in his right elbow.