3B Justin Turner is making valuable contributions. On Thursday night, Turner delivered another gem, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning, lifting the Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the Padres. “I knew I hit it good, but you never know here,” said Turner, who has hit safely in five games in a row and is batting .362 in 17 games this month. Overall, Turner is hitting .314 with four home runs and 29 RBIs. “I don’t hit a lot of homers, so I don’t know when they go out. But I definitely saw it go over the fence.” Turner is filling in at third for injured starter Juan Uribe, but he is contributing as much as any Dodger with his bat and glove.

LF Carl Crawford was thrown out by Padres C Rene Rivera in the second inning Thursday. Crawford was successful on his previous eight steal attempts, and he hadn’t been caught stealing since July 23. He is 19-for-23 on stolen-base tries this season. However, Crawford got the last laugh, leading off the eighth inning with an infield single and scoring on Justin Turner’s two-run homer in a 2-1 win over the Padres.

RHP Zack Greinke’s elbow issue isn’t a major concern for Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. Greinke had Thursday’s start against the Padres pushed back to Saturday, when the Dodgers host the Mets. “I‘m not that worried. I think Zack will be fine Saturday,” Mattingly said. Greinke got a no-decision in his last start, when he struck out six and walked five in five shutout innings Aug. 15 against the Milwaukee Brewers. The five walks were uncharacteristic, and Greinke was forced to throw 99 pitches before being lifted for a pinch hitter.

SS Hanley Ramirez remains on schedule to start Sunday when the Dodgers host the New York Mets in the finale of a three-game series. Barring any setbacks, Ramirez will return after spending the minimum 15 days on the disabled list due to a right oblique strain.