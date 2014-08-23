2B Dee Gordon was 3-for-4 with an RBI and his major league-leading 11th triple. Gordon is a much different player offensively than last year because he was sometimes timid, looking over his shoulder or worried about being demoted to the minors. “The main thing Dee has done is stay with his approach,” manager Don Mattingly said. “I think Dee has not panicked this year. That’s the main thing, he’s stayed with his approach.”

3B Justin Turner, facing his former team at Dodger Stadium, extended hitting streak to six games with a fifth-inning double. Turner went 2-for-3 with a run. Turner, the hero of Thursday night’s 2-1 victory over the Padres, who he burned with a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth, used his glove to make a difference against the Mets, catching a Matt de Dekker popup in shallow left and firing back to first to double up C Travis d‘Arnaud in the second inning. However, Turner also committed an error.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (gluteal muscle strain) has thrown off a mound each of the past two days, encouraging signs that he will be ready to pitch when he is eligible to come off the DL at the end of next week.

RHP Dan Haren tossed a three-hitter Friday night, leading the Dodgers to a 6-2 victory over the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Right fielder Curtis Granderson tagged Haren for a leadoff home run, but the right-hander limited New York to two hits the rest of the way. Haren (11-10) needed only 89 pitches (55 strikes) to complete seven innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Haren also drove in a run. Haren said Granderson’s home run made him more determined to succeed. “I was really mad when it happened just because the last thing you want to do is put the team in a whole three pitches into the game,” said Haren, who faced one batter over the minimum during his seven innings. “But it probably wasn’t the smartest pitch. With Granderson not being the typical leadoff hitter, I can’t just lay one in there like that.”

RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in his ankle) was rocked in his second rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday. Perez retired just one of the six batters he faced, giving up three singles, a triple and a walk. All five runners scored in Perez’s one-third of an inning. He is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment next week.

OF Matt Kemp went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Kemp entered Friday’s contest with a .348 career batting average against the Mets, which was third among active players (minimum of 200 at-bats).