3B Justin Turner, who has had a strong August, got the day off. Turner went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Friday night’s 6-2 win by the Dodgers over the Mets. Turner, who has a six-game hitting streak, is batting .380 in 18 games this month. Miguel Rojas started at 3B.

CF Yasiel Puig wasn’t in the starting lineup because manager Don Mattingly believed he needed a rest. Andre Ethier got the nod in center.

1B Adrian Gonzalez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the Dodgers’ 7-4 win over the New York Mets on Saturday night. It was Gonzalez’s 18th home run of the season, tops on the club. He also leads the Dodgers with 88 RBIs. Gonzalez said he was looking for a fastball from RHP Jacob deGrom. “He’s the kind of player who’s going to make you pay for (mistakes),” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

RHP Zack Greinke (13-8), who had his start pushed back two games because of discomfort in his elbow, gave up four runs (three earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts and an intentional walk in seven innings. He said he felt “great” and that he benefitted from the extra rest. “It hasn’t really affected me,” said Greinke, who ended a four-start winless streak, of his elbow. “During the starts it hasn’t really bothered me.” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly believed Greinke had a sharp outing despite the right-hander giving up at least one hit in each inning and two home runs. Mattingly believes the club will have a better feel for the condition of Greinke’s elbow on Sunday. “I thought Zack was good tonight,” Mattingly said. “He was throwing the ball where he wanted. I thought his breaking ball was good. If we didn’t know anything about what’s going on, pushing him back for two days, no one would have mentioned it. I think tomorrow is a bigger day. Hopefully, tomorrow he wakes up and comes in here and feels good.”

SS Hanley Ramirez will return to the lineup Sunday, manager Don Mattingly said. Ramirez has been on the disabled list since Aug. 9 with a right oblique strain.