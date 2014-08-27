LHP Paco Rodriguez threw a bullpen at Chase Field on Wednesday afternoon, and he is a candidate to return to the team when rosters expand on Sept. 1. “Paco is just trying to get healthy as much as anything else,” Mattingly said. “He’s been on that trail of rehabbing. He’ll just keep progressing hopefully. He’s still moving forward, but I don’t think we are getting close enough to say he is ready to go.”

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw a bullpen session at Chase Field on Wednesday and, if he recovers well, is a candidate to start Sunday in San Diego, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. Ryu, who is on the disabled list with a right hip strain, is eligible to be activated Saturday. “Hopefully he comes out of that good,” Mattingly said. “We’re not going to do anything with our timetable until we get through tomorrow. Then we’ll know where we will go.” Ryu is 13-6 with a 3.28 ERA in 23 starts. RHP Roberto Hernandez, who started Tuesday’s game at Arizona, also is a candidate to start Sunday, Mattingly said.

1B Adrian Gonzalez continued to torment Arizona on Tuesday, when he had a single, walked, scored twice and had a sacrifice fly. Gonzalez’s 47-plus hits against Arizona since 2013 are the most by any major leaguer against another team. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who will miss the rest of the season with a broken left hand, is second with 46 hits against the Dodgers.

LF Andre Ethier was ejected by home plate umpire Will Little after grounding out as a pinch-hitter in the top of the seventh inning. It was his first ejection of the season, the fourth of his career.

RF Matt Kemp extended his hitting streak to a modest four games Tuesday with his 16th home run of the season in the first inning of a 9-5 victory at Arizona. He is hitting .295 with seven doubles, eight homers and 26 RBIs in 36 games since the All-Star break.