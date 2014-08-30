3B Justin Turner was 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored Friday night, although he struck out in his final two at-bats. Turner is hitting .375 (30-for-80) since the All-Star break with a home run, six doubles and 10 RBIs. He has a career .362 batting average (25-for-69) against the Padres.

RF Yasiel Puig, who is hitless in his last 17 at-bats, didn’t start Friday because manager Don Mattingly said “he looks frustrated.” Puig struck out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will start Sunday’s series finale for the Dodgers. Ryu will come off the disabled list after missing 12 games (two starts) with a right hip strain. Ryu missed 20 games earlier in the season with an inflamed shoulder. He is taking the spot of RHP Kevin Correia in the rotation.

OF Joc Pederson was named the Most Valuable Player of the Pacific Coast League a day after the 22-year-old Dodgers prospect was also named the league’s Rookie of the Year. Pederson hit. 307 this season and is just the fourth player in the 112-season history of the PCL to post a 30-homer/30-steal season. He had 33 homers and 30 steals with 17 doubles, four triples and 78 RBIs in 119 games.