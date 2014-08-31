RF Yasiel Puig snapped a 0-for-22 drought when he singled in the seventh inning on Saturday night. He later struck out with the potential winning run on second. It was the longest hitless streak of his career.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will be activated from the 15-day disabled list Sunday to make his first start since going on the disabled list Aug. 14 with a right hip strain. From July 13 until he went on the disabled list, Ryu was 4-1 in six starts with a 2.33 ERA and an opponents’ batting average of .210.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will be activated from the 15-day disabled list Sunday to make his first start since going on the disabled list Aug. 14 with a right hip strain.

1B Adrian Gonzalez tied the score 1-1 on Saturday with a two-out homer to right in the top of the sixth inning. Gonzalez’s 370-foot liner off Padres RHP Ian Kennedy was the 61st homer for the career home run leader at Petco Park. The San Diego native hit 47 homers at Petco Park as a Padre from 2006 to 2010. He has hit 14 since as a visitor. No. 2 on the career homers list at Petco is Will Venable with 38.

RHP Zack Greinke is 4-0 with a 1.84 ERA and 44 strikeouts in as many innings in seven career starts against the Padres. Saturday night marked the first time the Dodgers lost to the Padres in a game started by Greinke.