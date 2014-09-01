LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu made his first start since Aug. 13 Sunday. He had been on the disabled list since Aug. 14 with a right hip strain. He allowed one run on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings. He needed only 84 pitches to go that far. “There wasn’t much pressure today,” said Ryu. “More of hoping the injury doesn’t come back.”

INF Miguel Rojas was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque Sunday. Rojas will physically fly to New Mexico for the Triple-A Isotopes season finale Monday before being re-activated by the Dodgers on Tuesday.

LHP Onelki Garcia began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, allowing two runs in two-thirds of an inning. It was his first game action since he underwent left elbow surgery last November.

RHP Carlos Frias was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. Frias will physically fly to New Mexico for the Isotopes season finale Monday before they can be re-activated by the Dodgers on Tuesday. Frias is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium with RHP Dan Haren being pushed back to Friday night.

1B Adrian Gonzalez extended another career record at Petco Park in San Diego with his four-hit performance Sunday. It was Gonzalez’s sixth four-hit game at Petco Park, the most by any player in the 11-season history of the Padres’ downtown homer. On Friday night, Gonzalez, a San Diego native who played for the Padres from 2006-10, hit his 61st homer at Petco Park (47 as a Padre, 14 as a member of the Dodgers or Red Sox). No. 2 on the all-time homers list at Petco Park is Padres OF Will Venable with 38.

3B Juan Uribe returned from the disabled list Sunday and went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. He had been out since Aug. 16 with a right hamstring strain and Sunday was the first day he was eligible to return. “It’s good to have him back,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, who said interim 3B Just Turner will return to his utility role.